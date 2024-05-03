NCIS: Hawai’i, So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas: CBS Bosses on Cancellations and Possibility of Being Revived

CBS viewers have seen three of the network’s dramas cancelled in recent weeks. NCIS: Hawai’i, So Help Me Todd, and CSI: Vegas (above) will not return with new seasons in the fall. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach revealed the reasons behind the decisions made to cancel the shows.

Ultimately, the cancellations happened for the usual reasons — money and viewership. Per Variety, Reisenbach said:

“It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year. Everything came back [from the Hollywood strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions.”

Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan star in the NCIS Hawai’i series which follows the NCIS office at Pearl Harbor under the leadership of the first female Special Agent in Charge. Word is that the studio was willing to make deep budget cuts and other concessions to secure a fourth season renewal of the expensive series, but CBS still opted to cancel the drama.

As for So Help Me Todd, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks called the cancellation of the series “heartbreaking.”

Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo star in the So Help Me Todd series which follows the relationship of a mother and son as they work together to solve crimes.

CSI: Vegas was also cancelled by CBS, but a new addition to the CSI franchise is currently in development. Per Deadline, Reisenbach said, “I definitely think that franchise is alive and well and we continue to be in discussions. It’s a part of our legacy.”

Starring Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Lex Medlin, and Jay Lee, CSI: Vegas follows the Crime Scene Investigation team as they work to solve crimes in Las Vegas.

Could viewers see any of these shows saved by Paramount+, as has happened with shows like SEAL Team and Evil? As far as the trio of recently cancelled shows, Reisenbach said no.

The chances of that happening are always slim. Cheeks said, “Budgets are challenged, so we don’t have an unlimited number of slots on Paramount+. It’s something that we’re always open to, but it’s never a guarantee.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed any of these three CBS shows? Which would you save from cancellation if you could?