NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Three; LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles) to Recur on CBS Spin-Off Series

Sam Hanna’s story is not over yet. LL Cool J popped up on the season two finale of NCIS: Hawai’i on Monday night, and it was quickly revealed that the actor would return for season three of the series as a recurring guest star. He starred on the recently ended NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14-season run.

Starring Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, and Tori Anderson, the CBS series follows the NCIS division in Hawai’i. During the season two finale, Hanna (LL Cool J) comes to the rescue of Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Anderson) after they are attacked in Venezuela.

Executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said the following about the cast addition:

“All of us at NCIS: HAWAI’I have been huge fans of LL COOL J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three.”

Vanessa Lachey also spoke about the addition of LL Cool J to the series:

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: HAWAI’I is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

The series also welcomed the actor to the cast on Instagram.

The premiere date for NCIS: Hawai’i season three will be announced later.

