NCIS: Los Angeles: CBS Teases Double Episode Series Finale

NCIS: Los Angeles is ending and CBS has now released new details and a first-look photo (above) for the big finish for the long-running series. The two-part series finale is set to air on the network next month.

Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney star in the Sunday night series which follows the NCIS division located in Los Angeles.

CBS revealed more about the two-part New Beginnings finale in a press release.

“New Beginnings” – When an ATF agent goes missing, the bureau seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school and Sam (LL COOL J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial. Part one of series finale. “New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding. Part two of the series finale.

NCIS: Los Angeles will end its 322-episode run on May 21st.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this NCIS series end next month? Are you disappointed that it’s been cancelled?