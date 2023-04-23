Selling Sunset: Season Six Premiere Date Teased for Netflix Real Estate Reality Series

Selling Sunset is returning soon with its sixth season. Netflix announced the premiere date of the real estate reality series with the release of a trailer.

Featuring Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, and Nicole Young, the 11-episode series will arrive next month.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“The stakes and stilettos are as high as they’ve ever been at the brokerage, as longtime agents make big changes and two new team members bring the heat. Selling Sunset Season 6 New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies – and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Series Premiere Date: May 19, 2023 Format: Unscripted, 11 x 35-minute episodes Synopsis: Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market…and each other. Series Launch Date: May 19, 2023 Cast: Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. Executive Producers: Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, Jason Oppenheim Production Companies: Done and Done Productions, Lionsgate”

The preview for Selling Sunset season six is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this series on Netflix next month?