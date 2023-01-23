Selling the OC: Two Season Renewal for Netflix’s Selling Sunset Spinoff Series

Selling the OC will continue! Netflix renewed the spinoff of Selling Sunset for a second and third season. Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland are featured in the real estate reality series.

Netflix revealed the following about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Netflix has renewed the hit docusoap series, Selling The OC, for two additional seasons. Production will start this winter. · Season 1 Synopsis: A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”

A premiere date for Selling the OC season two will be announced later.

