Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons: Netflix Orders Toughest Forces Spinoff Series

Viewers have gone Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons on Netflix, and now the streaming service has ordered a spinoff series that will take viewers inside special forces groups.

Inside The World’s Toughest Forces has been filming this year, and it will arrive on Netflix in 2023, per Deadline. The series is currently in post-production.

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons has aired on the streaming service for six seasons.

