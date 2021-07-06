Hard Cell: Netflix Orders Comedy Series from Catherine Tate

Hard Cell is coming to Netflix. The new comedy series comes from Catherine Tate, and the English writer, comedian, and director will play several characters in the prison series. Six episodes have been ordered, and they will be released on the streaming service at some point in 2022.

The following was teased by Netflix in a press release:

“A new Netflix comedy series written and directed by Catherine Tate set in a women’s prison. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.”

Kristian Smith, an executive producer on the series, said the following:

“We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”

A premiere date and additional casting will be revealed for Hard Cell at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Hard Cell on Netflix when it eventually premieres?