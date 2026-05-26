El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera: Creator in Talks to Revive Nickelodeon Series

El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera could be headed back to Nickelodeon. Jorge R. Gutierrez, the creator of the series, is working to bring it back; it aired on the network for 26 episodes in 2007 and 2008.

Gutierrez spoke about the possibility of the series returning to the small screen at MomoCon. He is currently in talks with Paramount to bring an older Manny to the small screen. The following was revealed about the plot, according to NickALive:

“The El Tigre revival will ‘see a twenty-year-old version of Manny Rivera return to the present, meeting the other characters he once knew. Future Manny tells Frida that she must eliminate El Tigre’s father and grandfather, or the world will be destroyed.’”

Gutierrez is also looking to include characters from other worlds in the new series. He mentioned including characters from Invader Zim and My Life as a Teenage Robot. Viewers could see Invader ZIM and Jenny “XJ-9” Wakeman appear on the new series.

Additional details will be revealed later.

What do you think? Did you watch this Nickelodeon series? Would you watch the new series?