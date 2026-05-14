The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Five to End Netflix Series, New Cast Additions Revealed

The Lincoln Lawyer is taking on his last case – at least on Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the upcoming fifth season will be the final season of the legal drama. Filming is currently happening in Los Angeles. Six new recurring cast members have also been announced for the series’ final season.

Showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said the following about the series ending:

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us. From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion. And while it is of course bittersweet, it’s also an amazing opportunity to bring this adventure to a close and perhaps chart a new course for some of our characters into the future.”

We are immensely grateful to Netflix and A+E Studios for the opportunity to land this plane the right way. But most of all, we are grateful to the fans all around the world for watching and supporting the show. We promise you, we are right now building a final season that will provide the satisfying finale Mickey Haller deserves. We can’t wait to share it with you!”

Netflix shared the following about the series’ fifth season, including the cast’s new additions:

“The fifth season will consist of 10 episodes, inspired by the seventh book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, “Resurrection Walk,” by author Michael Connelly. In Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller’s world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Cobie Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become. Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Raycole), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family – both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had. Previously announced new guest stars include Chris Diamantopoulos, Corbin Bernsen, Diane Guerrero, Iker Garcia, Patty Guggenheim, Richard Cabral, Steve Howey, Teresa Maria, and returning recurring guest stars include Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado. Netflix announced six new recurring guest stars joining the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer’s fifth and final season: o Amy Aquino (Bosch) as “Judge Olivia Alcott” o Angela Trimbur (Search Party, Good Place, Final Girls, and Crooks Premiering at Tribeca) as “Felicia” o Elpidia Carillo (Blue Beetle, Euphoria, Predator, Mi Familia) as “Muriel Perez” o Nate Corddry (The Testaments) as “Jimmy Finch” o Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer) as “Brooke Miller” o Keir O’Donnell (High Desert, Wedding Crashers, The Dry) as “DDA Lucas Peralta””

The premiere date for the final season of The Lincoln Lawyer will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?