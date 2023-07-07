The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Two Viewer Votes

How has success changed Mickey in the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer TV show on Netflix? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Lincoln Lawyer is cancelled or renewed for season three. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer here.

A Netflix legal drama series, The Lincoln Lawyer TV show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson with Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María. In the story, Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) is a criminal defense lawyer and recovering addict. He’s also an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the city of Los Angeles. The second season is based on The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s book series. Following his recent successes, Mickey isn’t operating out of his Lincoln any longer and operates a law office downtown.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote and share your thoughts below.