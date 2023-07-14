The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Two Resumes; Netflix Releases Trailer for Part Two

The Lincoln Lawyer returns for the second part of season two next month, and Netflix has now released a trailer.

The Netflix legal drama series, inspired by the novels of Michael Connelly, stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Sampson with Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María. The story follows Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) and his team.

At the end of the initial five episodes of season two, Mickey had lost to prosecutor Andrea Freemann (DaCosta) while defending Lisa Trammell (Parilla) and damaged his relationship with Lorna (Newton). He’d also been jumped by two men, beaten, and left for dead in a parking lot. The remaining five installments will find Mickey picking up the pieces of his life.

The Lincoln Lawyer resumes on August 3rd.

