The Lincoln Lawyer: David E. Kelley Series Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer has its premiere date. Netflix announced that the new legal drama series from David E. Kelley will arrive on May 13th. There are 10 episodes in the first season.

Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane, the series follows traveling lawyer Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo).

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming series:

“Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.”

Check out more photos from the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix next month?