The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Resurrects David E. Kelley Series from CBS

The Lincoln Lawyer is now coming to Netflix. The David E. Kelley drama series is based on the books by Michael Connelly. It had been ordered to series by CBS but, the network later cancelled those plans.

It will now land on Netflix with a 10-episode season order. Kelley and Ted Humphrey are behind the series. The CBS incarnation would have starred Logan Marshall-Green as Mickey Haller. Matthew McConaughey (above) starred in the film version.

Connelly talked about the series pickup in a blog post, per Deadline:

“I’m excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen — this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, who is following in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother. He brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and brings authenticity to the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

The first season will be based on “The Brass Verdict,” which is the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series of books released by Connelly. There’s no word yet on when it will premiere.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Lincoln Lawyer series on Netflix?