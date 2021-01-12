Dexter: Casting and Location Revealed for Showtime Revival

Dexter is getting ready to go back into production. TV Line reported that Showtime’s 10-episode limited series will start production in Massachusetts next month, but the episodes will be set in a fictional town in Upstate New York called Iron Lake.

With production getting ready to start, new casting additions have been revealed. Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Jack Alcott are joining star Michael C. Hall on the revival series.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new faces will play in the Showtime series:

“Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York. Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Bishop’s brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school. Alcott is Randall, with whom Dexter (Hall) has a meaningful encounter.”

A premiere date for the return of Dexter has not yet been set.

