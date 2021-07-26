Network: Showtime

Episodes: 96 (hour)

Seasons: Eight

TV show dates: October 1, 2006 — September 22, 2013

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Michael C. Hall, Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter, Lauren Valez, David Zayas, James Remar, Erik King, Desmond Harrington, and C.S. Lee.

TV show description:

Nice guy Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) works for the Miami Metro Police Department as a blood-spatter analyst.

In his time off, he also happens to be a serial killer. His adoptive police detective father, Harry Morgan (James Remar), recognized his sociopath tendencies as a child and taught him to channel his passion for killing into eliminating only heinous criminals who’ve slipped through the justice system. Harry also teaches him to mask his emotional emptiness so that he can appear normal.

As an adult, it becomes harder and harder for Dexter to keep his secrets hidden from his single-mother girlfriend Rita Bennett (Julie Benz), and his police department co-workers like no-nonsense Lieutenant Maria LaGuerta (Lauren Vélez), aggressive Sergeant James Doakes (Erik King), friendly homicide detective Angel Batista (David Zayas), quirky lab-tech Vince Masuka (C. S. Lee), and Harry’s natural daughter, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter).

In the previous episode, Saxon killed Clayton, shot Debra, and escaped. She calls for help and is soon taken in an ambulance with Quinn. Because the flights in Miami are grounded due to the impending hurricane, Hannah takes little Harrison to Jacksonville to board an airplane there, bound for Argentina.Saxon goes to the hospital to finish off Debra but Dexter spots him and he’s taken into police custody. Debra’s surgery is successful but she then suffers a stroke from a blood clot. The physician notes that only a miracle will prevent her from being brain-dead.

Dexter meets Saxon in his cell to do a gunshot residue test and intentionally leaves his pen on the table. He provokes Saxon to stab him and then, in self-defense, Dexter punctures his carotid artery with the same pen and kills Saxon.

Batista and Quinn question Dexter about the killing. Though they likely know what really happened, the official report states that he acted in self-defense.

Later, Dexter visits Deb in the hospital as the facility, due to the storm, is being evacuated. He lovingly takes her off life-support and takes her body to his boat. Despite the stormy waters, he takes her body out to where he’d dumped so many other bodies. He pauses to watch it sink out of sight and says goodbye. Dexter then steers the Slice of Life into the oncoming hurricane.

His boat is later found in pieces and Angel is informed via a phone call. In Argentina, we see Hannah reading a news account of Dexter’s death. She holds back her emotions and asks Harrison if he wants to go get ice cream. Fade to black.

A new scene begins and we see a bearded man driving a truck to a logging center somewhere up north. He enters a sparsely decorated old house and we see that Dexter has survived. He sits at a table and looks directly into the camera. Did he try to commit suicide or intentionally fake his death? Is he done killing or will he begin again? The screen cuts to black for a final time.

First aired: September 22, 2013.