Dexter: Michael C. Hall Hopes Showtime Revival Will Make Up for Disappointing Series Finale

Dexter is getting ready to return to Showtime, and Michael C. Hall has big hopes for the limited series run. Fans were disappointed by the series finale, and Hall understood their frustration over by how the series ended after eight seasons.

Jennifer Carpenter, Erik King, Lauren Velez, David Zayas, Julie Benz, James Remar, C.S. Lee, Desmond Harrington, Geoff Pierson, Aimee Garcia, and Yvonne Strahovski also starred in the drama. The show follows Dexter Morgan (Hall) as he works for the police by day and, in his own way, takes care of bad guys that escaped punishment at night.

Hall said the following about the return of Dexter to Showtime, per Daily Beast:

People found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on. Do you feel those criticisms of the finale were warranted? A criticism that speaks to someone’s experience is warranted. I certainly thought it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did. I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren’t so much about the “what” as they were about the “how,” and those were valid too. We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale.

A premiere date has not yet been set for the Dexter revival.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dexter? Do you plan to watch the return of the series on Showtime?