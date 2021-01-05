Gilligan’s Island: MeTV to Air Marathon in Tribute to Dawn Wells

Actress Dawn Wells recently passed away at the age of 82, and MeTV is honoring her memory with a special marathon of Gilligan’s Island episodes on Sunday. The TV channel will air six installments, starting at 2 PM.

Wells most notably starred as Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island. Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, and Russell Johnson also starred in the series which aired for three seasons on CBS. The last original episode aired in 1967 but the sitcom has remained popular in syndication.

The following episodes will air during the Mary Ann marathon on MeTV:

Sunday, January 10 2PM | 1C — “How to Be a Hero”

The castaways attempt to make Gilligan feel like a hero. 2:30PM | 1:30C — “The Matchmaker”

Mrs. Howell decides to engineer a romance between Gilligan and Mary Ann. 3PM | 2C — “Beauty is as Beauty Does”

Gilligan suggests a beauty contest to decide who will become “Ms. Castaway.” 3:30PM | 2:30C — “Don’t Bug the Mosquitoes”

Mary Ann, Ginger and Lovey form a band called The Honeybees. 4PM | 3C — “The Postman Cometh”

The castaways hear on the radio that Mary Ann’s boyfriend in Kansas is getting married. 4:30PM | 3:30C – “The Second Ginger Grant”

Mary Ann falls backwards while watching Ginger perform on stage, and when she awakens she thinks that she is Ginger.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Gilligan’s Island TV Show? Do you plan to watch the marathon on MeTV?