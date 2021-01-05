Most Dangerous Game, Reno 911!, The Fugitive: Roku TV May Buy Quibi Shows

The Quibi streaming service, which launched in April 2020, was reported to be shutting down in December but is still online. What will become of all that content, including shows like Most Dangerous Game, Reno 911!, and The Fugitive?

According to The New York Times, a deal is underway that would move the more than 100 Quibi shows to Roku TV. The deal is still in process, and not much is known about it at this point. Word of the deal comes from someone close to the negotiations that could not say more publicly.

However, there are issues complicating a possible deal, and that complication is how Quibi signed its deals with creators for its programming. The following was revealed:

“Mr. Katzenberg and Ms. Whitman didn’t pursue ownership of the platform’s content, instead buying exclusive rights from creators to stream their shows for seven years. The arrangement was attractive to producers, who retained the right to later resell the shows to another service, such as Netflix. It is unclear how a sale would affect the rights of content producers.”

What do you think? Do you want to see the TV shows from Quibi land on another service? Would you watch the shows on Roku TV?