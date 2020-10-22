Reno 911!, Most Dangerous Game, The Fugitive: Quibi Streaming Service Shutting Down

Quibi is coming to a quick end. The streaming service is shutting down after just seven months in operation. The announcement was made in a call to investors by Jeffrey Katzenberg. Meg Whitman, CEO of the company, also joined him for a written letter about the shutdown.

Per TV Line, Quibi is “winding down the business and looking to sell its content and technology assets.” This shutdown will put 200 employees out of work, but it is not yet known what will become of the shows it aired. Quibi series were designed for on-the-go-viewing with episodes running less than 10 minutes.

Both Reno 911! and Most Dangerous Game were renewed for second seasons by Quibi. The future of The Fugitive or the service’s many unscripted series hadn’t been announced. It is possible that other streaming services could save them.

Quibi launched in April, offering a 90-day free trial. As time went on, fewer people watched and stayed subscribed. In the third quarter of 2020, Quibi reportedly reaches 710,000 subscriber households, down 300,000 from the second quarter. The company had projected that it would have 7.4 million subscribers in its first year.

This service seems to be another victim of the pandemic. The streaming service was made on the premise that people would watch quick TV episodes via mobile while out and about during their days. The pandemic forced many people to be stuck at home but Quibi, until this week, didn’t make it easy to watch its programming on big-screen TVs.

What do you think? Did you subscribe to Quibi? Are you surprised the service is shutting down? Do you want the shows on the service to continue elsewhere?