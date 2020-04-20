Doomlands: Quibi Announces Adult Animated Series

Quibi has a new adult animated series coming soon to its service. The streamer has ordered Doomlands from Josh O’Keefe.

“Quibi has announced a series order for Doomlands (*working title), a new adult series from Josh O’Keefe and Look Mom! Productions, a studio that specializes in original animated programming for teens and adults.

In the animated series, the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile subterranean pub: The Oasis. In order to survive, all the crew needs to do is not kill each other.

“When I was first introduced to Josh O’Keefe’s concept for Doomlands, I immediately loved the idea of a motley crew of characters roaming around a wasteland in a subterranean vehicle that doubles as a bar. The only thing I was disappointed in is the fact that there isn’t a bar that exists like this in real life,” said Josh Bowen, Doomlands Executive Producer and Creative Director of Look Mom! Productions. “We couldn’t have found better partners in Quibi and can’t wait for The Oasis to roll onto screens across Canada and the U.S.”