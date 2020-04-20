Design at Your Door: HGTV Starts Casting for New Home Makeover Series

HGTV is now looking at the self-shot type of series for its next home makeover series. The network is now casting for Design at Your Door.

“Fearless DIY-ers who are up for a home improvement challenge can apply today for their biggest one yet – even while everyone is #HomeTogether. Design At Your Door, HGTV’s new cutting-edge series, is searching for desperate homeowners who need help to reinvigorate tired interiors and want to be coached remotely by one of the network’s popular home renovation stars. Interested homeowners can send an email with their story and photos of the room they wish to transform to designatyourdoor1@gmail.com or visit HGTV.com/beonhgtv for more info.

“We’re spending a lot of time at home and all around us are those ‘to-do’s’ that we can no longer ignore,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “The great news is that if you want help, HGTV is ready with the trusted experts who can guide you from start to finish. Through technology, you can invite them into your home, show them your challenge, and we will send the solution to your front door.”

To prepare to take their home to the next level, DAYD hopefuls should break out the sewing machine, pull out the paint brushes and dust off their woodworking tools. After an initial virtual consultation with the HGTV expert, the selected homeowner will receive a surprise package of personalized design elements. Applicants must be prepared to do the work themselves, be able to use video conferencing devices, and record their own progress on HGTV-provided equipment. Homeowners can enlist whomever they’d like to help, provided all participants are staying under the same roof. HGTV will begin remote production for Design At Your Door later this month.

“We’re all looking for ways to stay happy and connected, and a series like this feels right, right now,” said Latman.”