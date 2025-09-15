The Witcher: Season Four Premiere Date; Netflix Releases Liam Hemsworth Teaser

The Witcher has its return date set, and viewers are getting their first look at Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia after he replaced Henry Cavill in the series. The streaming service released both photos and a teaser for the upcoming fourth season. The series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Lauren Fishburne, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer also star in the series inspired by a series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Netflix revealed the following about season four in a previous report:

“After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

According to Tudum, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased the following about the upcoming season:

“One of the things we always say is that it wouldn’t be The Witcher if everything ended happily. This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever. Show up, be willing to be surprised, be willing to accept that things look different, and know that the core of what you love is still there. We also have this amazing opportunity, halfway through a series, to relaunch it — to say, ‘Things are different, we’re coming out of the gate with a bang, and it’s bigger and better than ever.’ ”

The photos, poster, and teaser for season four are below. The Witcher returns on October 30th.

