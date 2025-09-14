Bad Monkey: Season Two; John Ortiz Promoted to Apple TV+ Series Regular

Bad Monkey viewers will see more of John Ortiz during season two. According to Deadline, the actor has been promoted to a regular cast member for the Apple TV+ series. In the series, Ortiz plays Rogelio, a police detective and Yancy’s best friend.

Vince Vaughn, L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith star in the series inspired by the Carl Hiaasen novel, which follows a former detective who thinks he can get his job back if he solves a murder he comes across while working as a health inspector. Season two will be an original story.

The premiere date for season two of Bad Monkey will be announced later.

