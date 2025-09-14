The Friday the 13th Murders, The Real Murders on Elm Street: ID Previews October Premieres

ID is bringing true horror to life this October with two new docuseries, The Friday the 13th Murders and The Real Murders on Elm Street. Both shows will consist of six new episodes airing on the network next month.

Investigation Discovery shared the following about upcoming shows:

“Today Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, announced the premiere of the new six-part series THE FRIDAY 13TH MURDERS, which explores dark and twisted cases that occurred on the calendar’s most feared date – Friday the 13th. Joining the new series is the return of THE REAL MURDERS ON ELM STREET, chronicling more shocking murder cases that happened on seemingly quiet and safe Elm Streets across the country, rocking typically tranquil communities. Both series will premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, October 1 with THE REAL MURDERS ON ELM STREET airing at 9/8c and THE FRIDAY THE 13TH MURDERS airing at 10/9c on ID, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Featuring six new cases that occurred on Elm Streets across the country, THE REAL MURDERS ON ELM STREET will continue to explore real-life murders that prove horror can happen anywhere – even on the quietest street in town. In the season premiere, Someone’s Watching Her, airing on Wednesday, October 1 at 9/8c, after a 20-year-old vanishes in Toledo, Ohio a cryptic message lures the detective investigating her case to the city’s Elm Street – where in a decaying warehouse, the authorities discover signs of a twisted obsession. Watch the trailer here. Additional episodes this season include:

Trailing a Killer

Premieres Wednesday, October 8 at 9/8c

On New Year’s Eve, Tara Gillon’s father finds her murdered in her Massachusetts home. No suspect. Few clues. Just one trail of footprints in fresh snow and one missing shoe. In this twisted Cinderella story, the right fit could catch a killer.

Mommy’s Dead

Premieres Wednesday, October 15 at 9/8c

A killer stalks families across state lines, leaving horror behind. After a 3-year-old whispers “Mommy’s dead,” police uncover a massacre on Elm Street. Two boys survive. The killer must be stopped before striking again.

Laced with Powder

Premieres Wednesday, October 22 at 9/8c

Three friends arrive for a haircut only to find their barber dead; his body sprinkled with a mysterious white powder. As the police dig in, one clue stands out: he’d just come into money. Was it a robbery or a betrayal by someone he never saw coming?

Savage Woods

Premieres Wednesday, October 29 at 9/8c

When a hunter discovers bones in the Pennsylvania woods, it looks like a bear attack. However, a chilling confession exposes something far more savage a violent betrayal by those closest to him, proof that trust can be fatal.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Premieres Wednesday, November 5 at 9/8c

The day before Christmas Eve, police answer a call to find two women bound and suffocated. No sign of forced entry. They learn the victims owned most of Elm Street and the killer may be closer than anyone dares to imagine.

From sadistic killers who strike with ritualistic intent to crimes so shocking they feel pulled right from the pages of a horror movie script, THE FRIDAY THE 13TH MURDERS unpacks real-life tragedies with sinister connections to the cursed date. In the series premiere, Obsession To Do Evil, airing Wednesday, October 1 at 10/9c, a teen obsessed with Satan and serial killers terrorizes a small Texas town in a night-long rampage that leaves the community forever changed and scarred. Watch the trailer here. Additional episodes this season include:

We All Go a Little Mad

Premieres Wednesday, October 8 at 10/9c on ID

On a dark and stormy night, the police find a family dead in their mansion. A horror film flickers. A bloody mask lies nearby. And a letter to the victim’s mother, the voice of the demon in “The Exorcist,” hints at something darker than murder-suicide.

Cape Fear Killer

Premieres Wednesday, October 15 at 10/9c on ID

For decades, a predator has been hunting in the shadows. Whispers of missing women, unsolved attacks, and a faceless monster haunt a quiet town. After a shocking breakthrough, investigators realize that the killer never left.

Feared Silent

Premieres Wednesday, October 22 at 10/9c on ID

After a call on Friday the 13th, José Herran vanishes. When investigators dig into the town he disappeared into, they uncover something monstrous. Fear is currency, pain is ritual, and some visitors never leave. The horror here doesn’t hide – it thrives.

I Will Kill

Premieres Wednesday, October 29 at 10/9c on ID

On Friday the 13th, 14-year-old Amber Dubois vanishes. A year later, Chelsea King disappears nearby. As fear spreads, a survivor links the two and exposes a predator hiding in plain sight. Police race to stop a killer before Friday the 13th strikes again.

She Had No Name

Premieres Wednesday, November 5 at 10/9c on ID

A young woman vanishes after entering a patrol car. For 35 years, she’s a Jane Doe. As fear and rumors consume a small town, a chilling clue under hypnosis cracks the case open and exposes a predator no one saw coming.

THE REAL MURDERS ON ELM STREET and THE FRIDAY THE 13TH MURDERS are produced for Investigation Discovery by Grandma’s House Entertainment.”