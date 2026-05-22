Emily in Paris: Season Six to End Netflix Series, Production Begins on Final Episodes

Emily’s time in Paris is going to come to an end. Netflix has announced that Emily in Paris’ sixth season will end the series. Production on the final episodes has now begun in Greece.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie star in the series, which follows Emily as she lives and works in Europe. During season five, Emily worked in Rome.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Emily in Paris has captivated fans around the world. Since its debut in 2020, Seasons 1-5 have spent 32 weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10 list, reached #1 in 90 countries, and accumulated over 250 million views from H1 2023 to H2 2025. The series invites fans into Emily’s chic and fabulous life inspiring trends, memes, fashion, location visits and more. As with his previous groundbreaking television series that put New York (Sex and the City) and Los Angeles (Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place) on the cultural map, creator Darren Star’s signature storytelling has consistently shaped entertainment and global pop culture – this time through the lens of Paris. Emily in Paris contributed to a boost in tourism to France, and French President Emmanuel Macron praised the show for enhancing the city’s appeal.”

Lily Collins shared a message with fans about the series ending. Check that out below.

The premiere date for season six will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?