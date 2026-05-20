South Park: Season 29 Premiere Date & Preview Unveiled by Comedy Central

South Park has its return date set. Season 29 of the animated series will return in September. A preview teasing the series’ return has been released.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are joined by Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell to voice the characters in the series, which follows the adventures of four third-grade boys in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado.

Comedy Central shared the following about the series’ return:

“Comedy Central and Paramount+ today announced that the 29th season of the renowned series SOUTH PARK will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on Comedy Central. New episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world, with next-day availability in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Additional new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays: Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11, and Nov. 25. The hit animated franchise, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2027, debuted on Comedy Central on Aug. 13, 1997. Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny were first seen in the animated short “The Spirit of Christmas,” and from there were launched into television history. The show continues to be celebrated three decades after its debut, winning the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program five times and receiving 20 nominations. SOUTH PARK was included in the 2026 Television Academy Honors as their first-ever animated honoree, as the Producers Guild Awards’ (PGA) first animated show to be included in Best Episodic comedy, and has also received awards and accolades from the American Film Institute (AFI), the Peabody Awards and the Critics Choice Association. In addition, SOUTH PARK was the #1 show on cable in 2025 among P18-49, including the return of season 27 delivering the best average P18-49 share in 27 years and the most-watched season in six years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. SOUTH PARK’s website is SouthPark.cc.com.”

The season 29 preview is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this animated series? Do you plan to watch the new season this fall?