South Park: Season 26 Ratings

Once again, there’s no need to worry about the South Park series being cancelled. The satirical comedy series has already been renewed for season 27 and beyond on Comedy Central. Could South Park outrun The Simpsons? Stay tuned.

An adult animated series, the South Park TV show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Taking place in the fictional small town of South Park, Colorado, the adventures revolve around four third-grade boys — Stanley “Stan” Marsh (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Stone), Kenneth “Kenny” McCormick (Stone), and Eric Cartman (Parker). The voice cast of this long-running series also includes Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 25 of South Park on Comedy Central averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 634,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the South Park TV series on Comedy Central? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed for a 27th season?