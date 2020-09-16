Vulture Watch

Will Kenny ever be safe? Has the South Park TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season on Comedy Central? The television vulture is watching for the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of South Park season 24. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s animated TV series, South Park centers on four third grade boys who live in South Park, Colorado. They are Stanley “Stan” Marsh (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Stone), Kenneth “Kenny” McCormick (Stone), and Eric Cartman (Parker). The voice cast of this long-running series also includes Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell.



Season 23 Ratings

The 23rd season of South Park is averaging a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 817,000 viewers. Compared to season 22, that’s down by 9% and 5%, respectively. Find out how South Park stacks up against other scripted Comedy Central TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

South Park has been renewed through season 26. Season 24 debuts (TBD 2020). Pandemic Special to air September 30, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Although it premiered with lower numbers than last year, Comedy Central has already renewed the series through its 26th season, bringing South Park to 327 total episodes. I’ll still keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free South Park cancellation and renewal alerts.



South Park Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow South Park’s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the South Park TV show has been renewed for a 24th season? How would you feel if Comedy Central cancelled this TV series, instead?