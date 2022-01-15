South Park: Season 25 Premiere Date Announced by Comedy Central

South Park is returning for its 25th season. Comedy Central announced a return date and released a teaser for the comedy. The animated series has been renewed through season 30.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, co-creators of the series, said the following about the return of the series, per Variety:

“To be halfway done with South Park is a great accomplishment — we can’t lie. For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with South Park. As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of South Park on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus.”

Check out the preview for South Park season 25 below. The series returns on February 2nd.

