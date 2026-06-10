Adults: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Comedy Series on FX and Hulu

Adults has its return date set. Season two of the FX and Hulu series will arrive in August.

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele star in the series, which follows a group of friends as they face the challenges of adulthood. Season two will feature guest appearances by Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, and Zosia Mamet.

FX shared the following about the series:

“FX’s “Adults” is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home. Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, the show puts a generational lens on the wins, losses and humiliations of being in your twenties. Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else’s feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they’re too afraid to face head-on. It’s not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it’s that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.”

Adults returns on August 27th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series?