King of the Hill: Seasons 16 & 17; Hulu Renews Animated Series Revival for Two Years

The King of the Hill revival is not going anywhere anytime soon. Hulu has renewed the revival through season 17. Season 15 will arrive in 2026.

Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, Toby Huss, and Ronny Chieng star in the series, which follows the now-retired Hank Hill and his family.

Hulu shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Hulu has renewed the adult animated series “King of the Hill” for seasons 16 and 17 with a 20-episode order. “King of the Hill” was initially revived in January 2023 with a 20-episode order. Season 14 streamed its 10-episode season on Monday, August 4 following its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con which included an activation recreating the show’s famous Arlen, Texas. King of the Hill premiered at No. 2 on Nielsen’s Overall Top 10 Streaming Chart. “King of the Hill” season 14 is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 98% tomatometer and 90% popcornmeter scores. The upcoming 15th season of “King of the Hill” will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and on Disney+ internationally in 2026.”

The premiere date for season 15 will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this revival series? Are you glad it has been renewed?