Married… with Children: Animated Version with Original Cast of FOX Sitcom in the Works

Married… with Children may get revived with a new animated version of the popular 1987-97 FOX sitcom. Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are set to reprise their roles as the Bundy clan should the series move forward.

Deadline revealed the following about the revival:

“The new take on the 1987 Fox sitcom is written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who serves as showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original series, has been working on the animated project for over a year and closed deals with the quartet of Married… with Children stars before taking it out.”

No network is attached to the series yet, but it would likely land on FOX, Hulu, or Peacock. The series is still in the development stages.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Married… with Children TV series on FOX? Would you watch an animated series if it is ordered?