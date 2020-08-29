The X-Files: FOX Developing Animated Comedy Spin-Off Series

The X-Files could soon return for a new generation of fans. FOX is now developing a new animated series that will focus on an entirely new set of characters in New Mexico.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed more about the FOX project:

“The network is developing a comedic, animated take on the beloved series that will focus on a new set of characters — a B-team of agents working in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The potential series is called The X-Files: Albuquerque and centers on an office of misfit agents who investigate cases too wacky, ridiculous or dopey for Scully and Mulder.”

A script for the series has been ordered, and Chris Carter will executive produce the series alongside Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko.

No word yet on when this X-Files spin-off series would air. It would need to see a full order first.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The X-Files? Would you watch this new animated series if it arrives on FOX?