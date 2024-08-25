Spellbound: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Set for Supernatural Hulu Series

Spellbound is returning for more. Hulu has renewed the series for a second season. The 13-episode season will arrive on the streaming service on September 20.

Hailey Melody Romain, Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Zac Gabriel Werb, Etienne Moana, Imogen Mackie Walker, Gomolémo Tsagaé, Cameron James King, Rik Young, Raven Dauda, Malou Beauvoir, and Charles Baker star in the series, which those that attend the Paris Opera Ballet School with a focus on new student Cece Jones.

TV Line revealed the following about the plot of season two of the supernatural teen drama:

“In Season 2, Cece starts her second year at the Paris Opera Ballet School with a vow to leave behind all magic so she can focus solely on dance. But as her Mystic side has been unlocked, secrets of the past are revealed, and she ends up on an adventure of self-discovery. And when she befriends a new student who is actually a Mystic, magical mayhem ensues. Cece also develops a new crush, makes new friends and gets a surprise from a familiar face, when a BLOK hip-hop challenge ignites and bonds the second division.”

