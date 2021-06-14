Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 17, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, and Nick Robinson.

TV show description:

A teen dramedy series, the Love, Victor TV show takes place in the same world as the Love, Simon feature film. The story follows Victor Salazar (Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School.

As the series begins, the Salazar family — blue-collar father Armando (Martinez), mother Isabel (Ortiz), Victor, little brother Adrian (Fernandez), and younger sister Pilar (Ferreira) — has relocated to Atlanta from Texas.

Despite feeling out of place at school, Victor makes friends with classmates like his awkward neighbor, Felix Westen (Turpel), quick-witted Mia Brooks (Hilson), and media-obsessed Lake Meriwether (Wood). He also gets a job at a local coffee shop where he befriends openly gay student Benji Campbell (Sear).

On a journey of self-discovery, Victor faces challenges at home, adjusts to a new city, and struggles with his sexual orientation. When it all seems like too much, he reaches out to past student Simon Spier (guest Nick Robinson), to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

