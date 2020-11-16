Love, Victor: Season Two; Ava Capri and Anthony Keyvan to Recur on Hulu Series

Love, Victor is gearing up for a second season on Hulu, and Ava Capri and Anthony Keyvan have joined the cast in recurring roles. They’ll be working alongside regulars Michael Cimino, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Turpel, George Sear, Mason Gooding, Bebe Wood, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez on the series.

The drama, which is connected to the Love, Simon feature film, follows Victor (Cimino) on his journey to figuring himself out. Season two will see Victor continue his journey after telling his parents about his sexuality in the final moments of the first season.

Deadline revealed the following about the new additions to the Hulu drama:

“Capri will play a cool free-spirit who is close friends with Benji (George Sear). Keyvan will portray a funny and effusive LGBTQ student at Creekwood at the start of his coming out journey.”

A premiere date for season two of Love, Victor has not yet been revealed.

