9-1-1: Season Four; FOX Teases Series’ Return Disaster

9-1-1 is returning to FOX for its fourth season in January, and a trailer has now been released. Another major disaster is hitting the city of Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis star in the FOX series, which follows the first responders and 9-1-1 operators working in the city of Los Angeles.

The teaser shows a mudslide taking down the Hollywood sign. The new season of 9-1-1 premieres on January 18th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX drama? Will you watch the start of the new season of 9-1-1 in January?