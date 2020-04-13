Menu

9-1-1: Season Four; FOX Series Renewed for 2020-21 Season

by Jessica Pena,

Emergency news for fans of 9-1-1! FOX just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a fourth season.

Inspired by real-life events, the drama series centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. The cast includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Reis.

The third season of 9-1-1 on FOX is averaging a 1.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.755 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s a near 4% increase in the demo and an 11% increase in viewership. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.

What do you think? Do you watch 9-1-1? Are you excited for the new season?


3
Gin
Reader
Gin

Bring back Deputy

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 5:24 pm
renae welch
Reader
renae welch

Thank you for another season. I love this show your doing a great job keep up the good work.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 5:15 pm
charles david haskell
Reader
charles david haskell

I am glad that both 9-11 and Lone Star was the renewal for the new season. I can't wait to see what happens in the new season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 13, 2020 6:22 pm
