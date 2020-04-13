9-1-1: Season Four; FOX Series Renewed for 2020-21 Season

Emergency news for fans of 9-1-1! FOX just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a fourth season.

Inspired by real-life events, the drama series centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. The cast includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love-Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Reis.

The third season of 9-1-1 on FOX is averaging a 1.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.755 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s a near 4% increase in the demo and an 11% increase in viewership. Find out how 9-1-1 stacks up against the other FOX TV shows.

TV is better with #911onFOX, and we're keeping it that way! 🚨🙌 pic.twitter.com/07TIhJDsPX — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) April 13, 2020

