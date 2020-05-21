Prodigal Son: Season Two Renewal Issued by FOX for 2020-21

The mysteries of Prodigal Son will continue during the 2020-21 broadcast season. FOX just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a second season.

The Prodigal Son drama series stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, an extraordinary criminal psychologist who knows how killers think and how their minds work. Back in the 1990s, his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon” who killed at least 23 people. The cast also includes Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, and Keiko Agena.

The first season of Prodigal Son on FOX averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.37 million viewers. That makes Prodigal Son one of FOX‘s higher-rated new programs for the 2019-20 season.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from FOX, as well as a teaser video:

FOX ENTERTAINMENT RENEWS HIT DRAMA SERIES “PRODIGAL SON” FOR A SECOND SEASON FOX has renewed PRODIGAL SON for a second season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment. “From the moment PRODIGAL SON premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” said Thorn. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have PRODIGAL SON return for our 2020-21 slate.” PRODIGAL SON averages 8.9 million Total Viewers in Multiplatform audience, +162% from its Live + Same Day delivery. It also ranks as this season’s #2 new scripted program, after FOX’s 9-1-1: LONE STAR. PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD Detective GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, AINSLEY WHITLY (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena. In the season finale, the events of “the girl in the box” mystery concluded with a shocking twist suggesting that killing runs deep in the Whitly family. Catch up on PRODIGAL SON On Demand and on FOX NOW and Hulu. All episodes are available to watch On Demand for customers of AT&T TV, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH, Spectrum, Sling TV, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more. Fans also can stream the episode at FOX NOW and Hulu. PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver created the show, and both are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot. “Like” PRODIGAL SON on Facebook at ProdigalSonFOX. Follow the series on Twitter ProdigalSonFOX and join the conversation using #ProdigalSon. Check out photos and videos on Instagram at ProdigalSonFOX.

What do you think? Have you watched the Prodigal Son TV series? Will you watch season two on FOX?