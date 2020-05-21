Emergence: Cancelled; No Season Two for ABC Tuesday Night Series

The mystery won’t be solved on Emergence. ABC has revealed they’ve cancelled the Tuesday night drama series so there won’t be a second season.

The Emergence TV series follows Jo Evans (Allison Tolman), a newly divorced police chief who ends up taking in a young child named Piper (Alexa Swinton) who is found at the site of a mysterious accident and she has no memory of what happened. Jo’s investigation into the child’s mystery draws her into a conspiracy that is larger than she could have imagined. The cast also includes Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown.

The first season of Emergence, which wrapped in January 2020, averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers.

Despite having an enthusiastic fan base, Emergence ended up losing half of its audience over the course of the season and ended up being one of the network’s worst-performing shows.

What do you think? Did you enjoy watching the Emergence TV series? Would you have watched season two on ABC?