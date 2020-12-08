Big Sky: ABC Orders Additional Episodes of Tuesday Night Drama Series

The mystery will continue. ABC has ordered six additional installments of Big Sky, the network’s Tuesday night procedural drama series. This brings the show’s first season tally to 16 episodes.

Based on a series of books by C.J. Box, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Ryan Phillippe. The story begins with Danielle Sullivan (Lind) and her sister Grace (Pettyjohn) on a road trip to visit Danielle’s boyfriend. The two are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of a Montana highway. This sets off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) and Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) to join forces with Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), Cody’s estranged wife and an ex-cop, to search for the sisters. When the trio discovers that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it becomes clear that they’ve stumbled onto something that’s much bigger than they could have imagined.

After three episodes, the first season of Big Sky averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.24 million viewers. The show currently ranks fifth of 10 scripted series for ABC’s 2020-21 season, outperforming established dramas A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, and For Life.

