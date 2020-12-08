A Discovery of Witches: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Thriller Series

It’s been a year and a half since the first season of A Discovery of Witches aired on AMC and BBC America. A premiere date for season two has been announced but it’s not returning to regular television. In the United States and Canada, season two will stream on AMC Networks’ streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder beginning Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Season two stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode with Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford, Lindsay Duncan, Edward Bluemel, Aiysha Hart, Daniel Ezra, Aisling Loftus, Trevor Eve, Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Gregg Chillin, James Purefoy, Steven Cree, and Adelle Leonce.

The 10 new episodes find Matthew (Goode) and Diana (Palmer) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London. Here, they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller returns

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES, Season 2 Exclusive North American Premiere on Sundance Now and Shudder on Saturday, January 9, 2021 — one day after the UK Premiere, with a new episode premiering every following Saturday. Starring Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge) and Emmy-nominated Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. Featuring stunning lead performances from Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge) and Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), the most successful series in Sundance Now’s history, supernatural thriller A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES, Season 2 makes its highly-anticipated US and Canadian premiere on AMC Networks’ streaming services Sundance Now and Shudder. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and one of Sky One’s biggest dramas, A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Sundance Now and Shudder, including their offerings within the AMC+ bundle, beginning Saturday, January 9, 2021, just one day after its UK Premiere, with a new episode available every following Saturday. Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, the 10-part second season finds Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London – here they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. Sundance Now is AMC Networks’ premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world. AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. In Elizabethan London, Matthew and Diana’s romance faces a barrage of new threats. Diana’s unleashed magic takes a dark and frightening turn, while Matthew struggles to re-inhabit the dangerous life he led over four centuries ago. They must overcome deep personal fears and jealousies, baring their darkest secrets to one another if they are to stay alive, stay together and find a way back to present day. While Matthew and Diana hide out in Elizabethan London, back in present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah (Alex Kingston, Doctor Who, ER) and Em (Valarie Pettiford, Half & Half), must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont (Lindsay Duncan, The Honourable Woman) at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus (Edward Bluemel, Killing Eve) and Miriam (Aiysha Hart, Line of Duty) take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel (Daniel Ezra, All American) and Sophie (Aisling Loftus, War & Peace), whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert (Trevor Eve, Waking the Dead), Knox (Owen Teale, Game of Thrones), Satu (Malin Buska, The Girl King) and Domenico (Gregg Chillin, Da Vinci’s Demons) are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them. Also starring James Purefoy (Rome, Pennyworth), Steven Cree (Outlander), and Adelle Leonce (Black Mirror) as new characters introduced in Season 2. Made by Bad Wolf Productions, A Discovery of Witches has been adapted for screen by Pete McTighe (Doctor Who) and Susie Conklin (The Musketeers), who are also executive producers. The co-founders of Bad Wolf, Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, and Lachlan MacKinnon are executive producers along with Deborah Harkness and Farren Blackburn. Farren Blackburn (The Innocents), Philippa Langdale (Harlots) and Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man) are the directors. Filming took place in South Wales and on location in Oxford and Venice.

