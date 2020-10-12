Menu

A Discovery of Witches: Season Two Teaser Released for Sundance Now Series

by Regina Avalos,

A Discovery of Witches TV show on AMC: (canceled or renewed?)

A Discovery of Witches is set to return to British television screens in January. A trailer for the series has now been released, but American fans will need to wait a bit longer for the premiere date for Sundance Now and Shudder to be released.

Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer,  Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce, and Steven Cree star in this series where vampires, witches, and more live side-by-side with ordinary humans. During season one, the characters played by Goode and Palmer fell in love.

The pair will face new challenges during season two, per TV Insider:

“Now, in Season 2, they’ll tackle the past as they navigate Elizabethan Europe after traveling back in time. In search of the Book of Life, Matthew and Diana must keep a low profile as she looks for a powerful witch teacher to help control her magic.”

The rest of the characters will deal with events in the present. Check out the trailer for season two of the SundanceTV series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of A Discovery of Witches? Will you watch season two when it arrives next year?


Lila Mach
Reader
Lila Mach

I am very anxious for Season 2 to arrive!! My daughter has read all of the books and is anxious for Season 2 as well!! So sorry we have to wait this long!!!

October 12, 2020 1:37 pm
