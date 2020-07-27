Room 104: Season Four Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if HBO will cancel or renew the Room 104 series this time around. HBO has already announced that this is the final year so, there won’t be a fifth season. The ratings for this show have always been pretty low but, could they rise now that the series is coming to an end? Stay tuned.

The Room 104 TV show is an anthology series that takes place in a single room in a typical American motel chain. While the room remains the same, the characters, storyline and even the time period of each episode is different. The genres vary too and include dark comedy, poignant drama, and musical romance.

In season four of Room 104, the cast includes Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Room 104 on HBO averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 208,000 viewers.

