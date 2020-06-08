Room 104: Season Four; Mark Duplass Teases the Final Season of the HBO Series

Room 104 is returning for its fourth and final season on HBO next month, and Mark Duplass spoke about the final season at an event over the weekend. The co-creator of the series will also appear in an episode that will air during the season.

Per Deadline, Duplass said the following about the fourth season of the HBO series:

“This year, I think we were the most liberal with how we defined ‘The Room.’ I think that was one of the most fun things that happened.”

As for the episode that will feature Duplass in a role, he said, “It was really a wonderful culmination of what I wanted this show to be, which was things that come from a strange part inside of me, but are [elevated] by the people around me.”

Room 104 will return with new episodes on July 24th.

