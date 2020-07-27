Vulture Watch

Are fans ready to check out for good? Has the Room 104 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Room 104, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO premium channel, Room 104 is an anthology series that takes place in a single room in a typical American motel chain. While the room remains the same, the characters, storyline and even the time period of each episode is different. The genres vary too and include dark comedy, poignant drama, and musical romance.

In season four of Room 104, the cast includes Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Room 104 averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 91,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 56% in viewership. Find out how Room 104 stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Room 104 is ending so, there won’t be a fifth season. Could the series be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if HBO will cancel or renew Room 104 for season five. The cable channel has already revealed that season four is the end. Could the show return someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Room 104 cancellation or renewal news.



Room 104 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Room 104‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you sorry that the Room 104 TV show is ending? Would you have watched a fifth season on HBO?