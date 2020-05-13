Vulture Watch

Will you keep checking in on what’s going on in room 104? Has the Room 104 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Room 104 season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO premium channel, Room 104 is an anthology series that takes place in a single room in a typical American motel chain. While the room remains the same, the characters, storyline and even the time period of each episode is different. The genres vary too and include dark comedy, poignant drama, and musical romance.

In season three of Room 104, the cast includes Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Eric Edelstein, Robert Longstreet, Dale Dickey, Tom Woodruff Jr., Arturo Castro, Gina Gallego, Francois Chau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iyana Halley, James Babson, Sam Richardson, Steve Little, Fred Melamed, Julianna Barwick, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gianni Arone, Jimmy Ray Flynn, Tony Plana, Angie Cepeda, Julian Acosta, Timm Sharp, Mary Mouser, Macon Blair, Kristina Harrison, Carl De Gregorio, Josh Fadem, David Paymer, Marielle Scott, Ashley Marie Jones, Jeremy Guskin, Mario Revolori, Ryan Coil, Nate Smith, Jessica Makinson, Paul F. Tompkins, June Squibb, Aislinn Paul, Jon Bass, Lily Mae Harrington, J.P. Giuliotti, Ian Merrigan and Aasif Mandvi.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Room 104 averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 208,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 13% and 33%, respectively. Learn how Room 104 stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Room 104 has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut July 24, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Room 104 for season four? The ratings are still low but they are much higher than they were in season three. I suspect the show will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Room 104 cancellation or renewal alerts.

1/15/20 update: HBO has renewed Room 104 for a fourth season.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Room 104 TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if HBO had cancelled this TV series, instead?