Head of the Class: 1980s Sitcom Reboot in the Works at HBO Max

Get ready to go back to head of the class. HBO Max is working on a reboot of Head of the Class, which aired during the 1980s. Per Variety, the network has ordered a pilot to be produced and five additional scripts written.

The series reboot for HBO Max “is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.”

For the reboot, “Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen serve as writers, co-showrunners and executive producers on the prospective half-hour, multi-camera family comedy.”

The original 1980s sitcom aired for five seasons on ABC. There were 114 episodes aired before the series ended.

What do you think? Were you a fan of the original series? Will you watch the reboot?