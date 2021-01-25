Head of the Class: Five Cast in Pilot for HBO Max Sitcom Reboot

Five actors have been added to the cast of the Head of the Class reboot pilot. Isabella Gomez stars in the projects as an unorthodox teacher who tries to get her students to look beyond their grades and experience the world around them.

The original comedy series aired on ABC for five seasons and starred Howard Hesseman, Billy Connolly, William G. Schilling, Jeanetta Arnette, Dan Frischman, Robin Givens, Khrystyne Haje, Tony O’Dell, Brian Robbins, Kimberly Russell, Dan Schneider, Tannis Vallely, Leslie Bega, Joher Coleman, Rain Pryor, Michael DeLorenzo, Lara Piper, De’voreaux White, and Jonathan Ke Quan.

Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Christa Miller have all been added to the cast of the new Head of the Class.

Deadline revealed more about their roles for the HBO Max:

“Diaz plays Elliot Olsen, a goofy English teacher who loves his job and is genuine to a fault. Goodjohn is Robyn Rook. Stem queen turned Twitch streamer, Robyn’s the defacto leader of the class – though she’d never admit it. Severs will portray Terrell Smith, is a year-round athlete, who is uber-positive and all about team mentality. Escalona is Miles Mendelson, the shy, introverted, overthinking coder, who’d rather spend time with computers than people. Miller recurs as Principal Maris, an intimidating, tough love boss that always puts the students first.”

Check out their faces below:

The comedy reboot has not yet been officially ordered to series by HBO Max.

