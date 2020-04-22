Friends: Fans Get Chance to Meet Cast and Attend HBO Max Reunion

The cast of Friends is getting together for charity. The six members of the cast have revealed that they are giving away six tickets to the taping of the Friends reunion, which will air on HBO Max later this year. The special was meant to air when HBO Max launched, but the event was delayed due to the coronavirus shutting down production.

Jennifer Aniston said the following about the special Friends giveaway on social media, per Deadline:

“We’re so excited to join the All In challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. We’re inviting you and five of your friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

It isn’t known when the HBO Max event will be held.

What do you think? Do you want to go to the taping of the Friends reunion?